Santa Barbara Police Ask Public’s Help to Identify User of Stolen Credit Card

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases from a downtown store.

The department released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who allegedly made more than $4,000 in purchases from the Apple Store, 928 State St., at about 6:25 p.m. on May 9.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. April DeBlauw at 805.897.2327 or [email protected]

Information also can be provided anonymously at 805.897.2386.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.