Santa Barbara Police Use Beanbag Rifle, Stun Gun to Subdue Armed Burglary Suspect

In separate incident, officers also arrest suspect in armed robbery of dental office

Santa Barbara police responded to the 800 block of Anza Drive on Tuesday on a report of a woman attempting to break into a home while armed with a knife. Officers used less-lethal force on a female suspect, who was booked on felony charges. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police responded to the 800 block of Anza Drive on Tuesday on a report of a woman attempting to break into a home while armed with a knife. Officers used less-lethal force on a female suspect, who was booked on felony charges. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 10, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara police used less-lethal force on a female suspect who allegedly was attempting to break into a home while armed with a knife on Tuesday, a short time after making an arrest in the armed robbery of a dental office.

The two incidents happened right after each other, and officers responded to the reported robbery at the 1235 Garden St. around 11:15 a.m., department spokesman Anthony Wagner said. 

Many officers responded on foot to the scene since it is so close to the police station, Wagner noted, and they arrested a man matching the description of the robber described in the 9-1-1 call.

The suspect, 25-year-old Santa Barbara resident Zackary Angel, had unique neon green piping on a bag he was carrying, Wagner said, adding that Angel was identified by witnesses as the robber. 

According to radio traffic, authorities were looking for a small, black handgun.

Wagner said officers recovered "a gun that looked very much like a gun, but turned out to be a pellet gun." 

Angel was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and was to be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on several counts of robbery, brandishing a replica firearm, and child endangerment, Wagner said. 

At 11:39 a.m., police got a call for a woman brandishing a kitchen knife while attempting to break into a home on the 800 block of Anza Drive. 

The first officer on the scene held the suspect at gunpoint and "attempted to de-escalate the situation the best he could — he kept her talking and told her to drop the weapon," Wagner said. "He held her at gunpoint for four minutes while the others were responding." 

Zackary Angel, 25, of Santa Barbara was arrested Tuesday by Santa Barbara police in connection with the armed robbery of a dentist’s office on the 1200 block of Garden Street. Click to view larger
Zackary Angel, 25, of Santa Barbara was arrested Tuesday by Santa Barbara police in connection with the armed robbery of a dentist’s office on the 1200 block of Garden Street. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)

More police officers arrived on the scene and shot the woman with a less-lethal beanbag rifle, which temporarily disarmed her before she picked up the knife again, Wagner said. 

Then, "another supervisor Tased her at roughly the same time that she was hit with the (second) less-than-lethal round," he said. 

"Unfortunately that was not enough, and it just discombobulated her enough that the three officers went hands-on with the woman, who still had the knife, and were able to get it out of her hands with a struggle," he said. 

The woman was transported to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries" and will be charged with multiple felonies, he said. 

Over the radio, responding medics said the patient was “conscious and breathing with one projectile embedded.”

Wagner said the woman appeared to have "some psychiatric issues" and that the department is not yet releasing her name.

Asked whether the woman would be taken to County Jail after being released from the hospital, versus the Psychiatric Health Facility or a mental health program, Wagner said, "100 percent. She tried to kill one of our officers, so she's not going into a program."

No other injuries were reported, as the woman never made it into the home.

She did "scare the bejeebers out of the people in the home" who called 9-1-1, according to Wagner.  

Monte Vista Elementary School at 730 North Hope Ave. was briefly put on lockdown during the response.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

