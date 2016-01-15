Santa Barbara Police Break Up Stabbing Near Leadbetter Beach

The Santa Barbara Police Department broke up a stabbing Thursday night near Leadbetter Beach involving at least two homeless people.

Sgt. Todd Johnson said officers responded to the transient-related stabbing at the city beach and park that sent one of the victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that were not seen as severe.

Johnson didn’t have any more information on the victim or circumstances of the incident, which he described as “not out of the ordinary” for that part of the city at that time of night.

Police were still investigating Friday.

