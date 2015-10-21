Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez Announces Retirement

Sanchez has led the department since 2000 and will officially retire in February around his 63rd birthday

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez, seen here at a September event, will retire in February.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk file photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:24 p.m. | October 21, 2015 | 2:17 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez announced Wednesday that he will be retiring in February, leaving the city after 15 years leading the department.

 “It’s about time after 35-plus years,” he said. “I just felt it was a good time to enjoy the rest of my life.”

Sanchez, who turns 63 in February, said he’s been thinking about retirement for about a year but his recent vehicle accident — in which a wheel crashed through the windshield of his car, injuring him, his wife and his son-in-law — made him think about it even more.

“We’re all still pretty banged up, with concussions and stitches coming out,” he said. “It was pretty horrific and we’re lucky to be alive.”

Sanchez started his law enforcement career in 1980 and has been chief of the SBPD since Nov. 1, 2000. 

Sanchez informed City Administrator Paul Casey Wednesday morning and then sent out an email to Santa Barbara Police Department staff. 

“After a great time in this career, I wanted to share with you that I have decided to retire,” he wrote.

“I will be leaving the second week in February at my birthday. I also wanted to give Mr. Casey enough time to begin his thoughts and a process. SBPD is awesome, and working for this great city has been fantastic, and I have no regrets about any of my career. My recent accident shed an even bigger light at how short life is and how precious it is. I want to enjoy it to the fullest. I have been thinking about this for quite a while, but the time is right now. My inspiration has been my wife Olivia from day 1 in this fabulous career, and she has earned it as well.” 

In a statement to Noozhawk, Sgt. Mike McGrew, president of the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association said, “We wish Chief Sanchez well in his upcoming retirement and thank him for his service to our community. As is well known, the department has many challenges related to providing Santa Barbara the public safety it deserves.

“The men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association look forward to meeting these challenges with the fresh outlook new leadership brings. In the meantime, we remain committed and will continue to serve everyone in our community while the city determines who is best to lead the Santa Barbara Police Department.” 

The city will start a nationwide recruitment process to replace him, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Sanchez started his career with the Los Angeles Police Department and later served as chief for Hollister and San Rafael. 

“I want to congratulate Chief Sanchez on a long and successful career in law enforcement,” City Administrator Paul Casey said in a statement.

“He has served with dignity and honor, and instituted a variety of innovative policing programs in the city. I wish him all the best in retirement.”

Mayor Helene Schneider said: “I appreciate his many years of service and commitment to public safety. I especially want to thank him for creating Santa Barbara’s restorative policing program that sparked the interest of police chiefs and sheriffs across the state. This program is now being replicated by numerous police departments.”

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

