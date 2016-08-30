Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow on Leave After Fiancé’s Death

Marc Homan passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack last week in Coronado

Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow with her fiance, Marc Homan, at the Fiesta Celebracion de los Dignatarios earlier this month at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Luhnow is on bereavement leave after Homan passed away unexpectedly last week. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow with her fiance, Marc Homan, at the Fiesta Celebracion de los Dignatarios earlier this month at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Luhnow is on bereavement leave after Homan passed away unexpectedly last week. (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:02 a.m. | August 30, 2016 | 12:24 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s new police chief, Lori Luhnow, has taken a leave of absence following the unexpected death of her fiancé last week.

Marc Del Homan, who was engaged to Luhnow, passed away Thursday in Coronado, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

Department personnel were notified of the death in an email sent Friday by the City Administrator's Office.

[Read Marc Del Homan's obit]

Homan, a retired naval aviator and an executive with a commercial glazing company, died of a heart attack, Harwood said.

(City officials initially gave the spelling of his name as Holman.)

Several events and meetings planned for Luhnow have been canceled, Harwood said, adding that she is expected to be off work this week, and possibly next week, but would be returning to work after that.

Capt. Bill Marazita, commander of the department’s patrol division, is acting chief in her absence, Harwood said.

Luhnow, 50, who worked at the San Diego Police Department for 27 years, took over as Santa Barbara's police chief in mid-July, following the retirement of Cam Sanchez.

She commands a staff of 200 sworn and civilian members personnel.

Funeral services will be private and limited to family and close friends.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.>

Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow is taking bereavement leave following the unexpected death of her fiance, Marc Homan, seen here during her swearing in last month. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow is taking bereavement leave following the unexpected death of her fiance, Marc Homan, seen here during her swearing in last month. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk file photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 