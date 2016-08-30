Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow on Leave After Fiancé’s Death

Marc Homan passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack last week in Coronado

Santa Barbara’s new police chief, Lori Luhnow, has taken a leave of absence following the unexpected death of her fiancé last week.

Marc Del Homan, who was engaged to Luhnow, passed away Thursday in Coronado, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

Department personnel were notified of the death in an email sent Friday by the City Administrator's Office.

Homan, a retired naval aviator and an executive with a commercial glazing company, died of a heart attack, Harwood said.

(City officials initially gave the spelling of his name as Holman.)

Several events and meetings planned for Luhnow have been canceled, Harwood said, adding that she is expected to be off work this week, and possibly next week, but would be returning to work after that.

Capt. Bill Marazita, commander of the department’s patrol division, is acting chief in her absence, Harwood said.

Luhnow, 50, who worked at the San Diego Police Department for 27 years, took over as Santa Barbara's police chief in mid-July, following the retirement of Cam Sanchez.

She commands a staff of 200 sworn and civilian members personnel.

Funeral services will be private and limited to family and close friends.

