Santa Barbara Police Invite Residents to Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites the community to have Coffee with a Cop.

Please join the department for the next in a continuing series of informal community meetings that take place at different coffee shop venues throughout the city. No agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara police officer about anything that may concern you.

Our last event downtown brought residents, community leaders and representatives from the Police Department together to discuss quality of life issues and to exchange ideas.

This time we’ll be on the north eend, meeting from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 3052 De la Vina St.

Please contact the Beat Coordinator Unit with any questions at 805.897.2407.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.