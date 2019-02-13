Santa Barbara Police Conduct ‘High Risk’ Arrest of Wanted Man in Goleta

Youvany Alvarez was taken into custody for three warrants at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Calle Real

A 31-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in Goleta Wednesday during a high-risk traffic stop conducted by Santa Barbara Police investigators.

Youvany Alvarez was taken into custody at about 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens Pharmacy at 5900 Calle Real, said police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

“Numerous stolen property and narcotics were recovered from occupants of the stopped vehicle,” Wagner said.

Alvarez has three active warrants, Wagner said, and is the suspect in several serious domestic-violence acts that occurred in the city of Santa Barbara. He is suspected of kidnapping, domestic violence battery with injury, and stalking, according to Wagner.

Wednesday afternoon, police also served a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of San Marino Drive near Goleta.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and police personnel are processing additional evidence within the searched home,” Wagner said.

Alvarez was to be booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Possible charges are being evaluated against two other people who were taken into custody along with Alvarez, Wagner said.

No further details were available.

