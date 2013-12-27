Santa Barbara Police Conducting DUI Checkpoints

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints in the City of Santa Barbara from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday. Driver’s licenses will be checked at this checkpoint.

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages everyone to drink responsibly, prearrange for a ride home, designate a driver and understand that every officer will be diligently looking for the impaired driver.

Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend, and we would prefer to arrest the DUI driver than to find them in a collision.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Additionally, we encourage everyone to report the suspected impaired driver by calling 9-1-1. Doing so could save the life of a loved one. Don’t drink and drive!

— Sgt. Mike McGrew represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.