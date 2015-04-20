Santa Barbara Police, CPUC Teaming Up to Create Training Program for Party Bus Companies

Business and government representatives meet to discuss underage drinking and other issues associated with the passenger carriers

In the wake of a party bus incident that busted dozens of teenagers with alcohol, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the California Public Utilities Commission are pairing up to create a training program for local charter bus companies that will aim to prevent underage drinking on board.

Adrianne Johnson, supervising transportation representative for the PUC, said the responsibility to know the rules for “passenger carriers” lies with the companies. The PUC grants licenses to these companies and is tasked with oversight, but it provides no training on the rules and regulations.

For the first time, the PUC will work with local law enforcement to create trainings for these companies. The SBPD and the Sheriff’s Department plan to participate.

“We need to get out there more,” Johnson said.

Kids trying to get away with unsupervised, underage drinking is nothing new, but the bust in November was confirmation to local authorities that so-called party buses are a problem in Santa Barbara.

Officers from the SBPD and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control acted on a tip and found a crowd of 13- to 16-year-olds drinking, smoking weed and urinating on the bushes around Santa Barbara High School’s campus last November. A bus from D&D Limo Bus pulled up, the kids piled on and the officers stopped the party.

Details from the incident were surprising to a lot of people, like the fact that a 14-year-old girl booked the bus with a parent’s credit card and that the marijuana smoke on board was so overwhelming that the responding officer compared it to a Cheech & Chong movie.

“This incident was unfortunate and it just can’t happen again,” Undersheriff Bernard Melekian said.

The bus’s driver has been criminally charged in that incident and a February trip when police pulled over the bus and allegedly found foreign exchange students on board drinking who were under the age of 21.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez and the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse held a meeting Monday with Johnson to talk about underage drinking on local charter buses, and it was attended by transportation companies and law enforcement representatives.

It “speaks volumes” that the companies showed up and want to operate responsibly, Sanchez said.

Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash said schools need to rely on responsible adults in the community to help keep students safe.

He had a warning for companies, telling them they do not have permission to be on school property for charter events, including picking up passengers.

“At all. Ever. I just want to make that clear,” he said.

Kenneth Mascheroni and David Dorado of D&D Limo Bus were among the company representatives who showed up to Monday’s meeting, along with people from Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Trolley, Rockstar Transportation, Land Shark and Jump on the School Bus.

Dorado said kids have stopped calling them after the November bust was in the news, and the company is stepping up its screening and security process. They try to screen calls for underage customers but some still book online, he said.

In the November incident, Dorado said the driver “had no time to follow protocol” since police took over as soon as kids ran onto the bus. If there is an underage birthday party booked, there has to be a parent on board, and if there is any alcohol on board, the contract is canceled, he said.

The rules for party buses are still fairly new, created in 2013 after years of complaints from places like San Diego.

Underage drinking on charter buses was a problem there, but the PUC had no authority to handle it, Johnson said.

It was mostly college-aged students in San Diego, so the news of junior high and high school students using party buses in Santa Barbara was a surprise, she said.

“There are a lot of things here that are raising alarms to me,” she said.

Regulations now set out specific requirements for “passenger carrier” companies that charter buses, limos or other vehicles, and violating the Public Utilities Code is a misdemeanor.

Obviously, people under the age of 21 are not allowed to consume alcohol on board.

Companies had questions about what their drivers could legally do — they can search passengers and stop the trip if people violate the rules — and how they can try to prevent people sneaking drinks on board.

It wasn’t just D&D Limo Bus that made changes after the November bust. Other companies said they beefed up customer contracts and changed some policies after that.

Assistant District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss said the law is about reasonableness, so companies have to take all reasonable steps to prevent underage drinking on board, or other rule-breaking. Authorities aren’t concerned with one person sneaking on a beer, but “full-on parties” with hard alcohol, he said.

SBPD provides free training about alcohol serving laws to restaurant and bar employees and Sanchez offered to make the same training available to bus company staff members.

The outreach meeting lined up with the start of prom season and the Police Department is distributing posters warning teenagers, “Don’t spend your prom night with us.” They’ll be handed out at liquor stores, tuxedo rental shops, flower shops, hotels and other businesses that see business during prom, Sanchez said.

San Marcos High School held its prom on Saturday, and there are many more to come over the next month or so.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.