Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Data Show Rise in Response Times and Violent, Property Crimes

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | March 27, 2015 | 8:56 a.m.

Attached is a summary of response times and recent crime data for the City of Santa Barbara collected by the Police Department and provided to the mayor and City Council.

The following are some highlights:

» Response times: The average response time to Priority 1 (emergency life-threatening) calls for service remained within the performance objective. The average response times to Priority 2 (emergency non-life-threatening), Priority 3 (nonemergency) and Priority 4 (routine) calls for service exceeded performance objectives. The longer response times appear to coincide with a spike in total call volume — greater than the previous six years.

Year to date there have been 6,396 calls for service, representing a 13 percent increase compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2013.

» Positive trends: The rates of DUI-, pedestrian- and bicycle-related traffic accidents are in decline. Year to date there has been a 24 percent decrease in DUI traffic accidents compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 43 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2013. Year to date there has been a 40 percent decrease in pedestrian traffic accidents compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 44 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2013. Year to date there has been a 61 percent decrease in bicycle traffic accidents compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 21 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2013.

» Areas of concern: Year to date figures for both violent crime and property crime has increased. Year to date there has been a 23 percent increase in violent crime compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 25 percent increase compared to the same period in 2013.

Aggravated assaults continue to be the most common type of violent crime. Year to date there has been a 46 percent increase in property crime compared to the year to date figure from 2014. However, this figure is still 7 percent below that of the same period in 2013, which was the highest of the last six years. A string of residential burglaries has recently beset the city.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 