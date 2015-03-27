Santa Barbara Police Data Show Rise in Response Times and Violent, Property Crimes

Attached is a summary of response times and recent crime data for the City of Santa Barbara collected by the Police Department and provided to the mayor and City Council.

The following are some highlights:

» Response times: The average response time to Priority 1 (emergency life-threatening) calls for service remained within the performance objective. The average response times to Priority 2 (emergency non-life-threatening), Priority 3 (nonemergency) and Priority 4 (routine) calls for service exceeded performance objectives. The longer response times appear to coincide with a spike in total call volume — greater than the previous six years.

Year to date there have been 6,396 calls for service, representing a 13 percent increase compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2013.

» Positive trends: The rates of DUI-, pedestrian- and bicycle-related traffic accidents are in decline. Year to date there has been a 24 percent decrease in DUI traffic accidents compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 43 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2013. Year to date there has been a 40 percent decrease in pedestrian traffic accidents compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 44 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2013. Year to date there has been a 61 percent decrease in bicycle traffic accidents compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 21 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2013.

» Areas of concern: Year to date figures for both violent crime and property crime has increased. Year to date there has been a 23 percent increase in violent crime compared to the year to date figure from 2014, and a 25 percent increase compared to the same period in 2013.

Aggravated assaults continue to be the most common type of violent crime. Year to date there has been a 46 percent increase in property crime compared to the year to date figure from 2014. However, this figure is still 7 percent below that of the same period in 2013, which was the highest of the last six years. A string of residential burglaries has recently beset the city.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.