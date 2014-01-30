Santa Barbara Police Report Improvement in Year-End Crime Rate Data

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department during the months of November and December 2013 for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall number of major crimes reported, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, are up from November but down in comparison to year-end figures from 2012. In December, there were 232 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 213 in November. In 2013, there were 3,166 Part 1 crimes, a decrease of 15 percent compared with 2012.

Minor crimes reported, known as “Part 2” crimes, remained roughly even with November and for the year were up 2 percent. In December, there were 2,272 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,368 in November. 2013 Part 2 crimes totaled 29,738, compared with 29,087 in 2012.

» Violent crime: The number of violent crimes in December increased slightly from the previous month and for the year was up 4 percent, although instances of robbery and rape in 2013 were significantly down. The number of aggravated assaults, however, increased 17 percent from 2012; many of these instances were gang, domestic violence, homeless or nightlife related. There were 38 violent crimes reported in December, compared with 35 in November. In 2013, 450 violent crimes were reported, compared with 432 in 2012.

» Property crime: The overall number of property crimes in December increased from the previous month but were down significantly in all tracked categories for the year. In 2013, there were 17 percent fewer burglaries, 13 percent fewer thefts of automobiles and 25 percent fewer burglaries or thefts from vehicles than in 2012. In 2013, 2,716 property crimes were reported, a decrease of 17 percent compared with 2012.

» Gang activity: The overall number of gang incidents decreased significantly in December with nine, compared with 23 in the previous month. In December, the most common type of gang incident was graffiti vandalism. 70 Part 1 (major) gang or gang related crimes occurred in 2013, an increase of 35 percent compared with 2012.

Click here for additional Santa Barbara crime information and statistics.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.