Santa Barbara Police Data Show Drop in Major Crimes, Rise in Minor Crimes

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | August 28, 2013 | 5:17 p.m.

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Santa Barbara Police Department over the last two months.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall numbers of major crimes reported, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, are down from the previous month and also down in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012.

In July, there were 201 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 244 in June. Year-to-date Part 1 crimes total 1,854, a decrease of 13 percent compared with 2012.

Minor crimes reported, known as “Part 2” crimes, are up 12 percent from the previous month and roughly even with year-to-date figures from 2012.

In July, there were 2,693 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,396 in June. Year-to-date Part 2 crimes total 16,898, compared with 16,822 in 2012.

» Violent crimes: The rate of violent crimes is down, particularly instances of rape. Four of the documented robberies in July involved victims and suspects who were homeless. There were 34 violent crimes reported in July, a decrease of 24 percent compared with July 2012. Year to date, 229 violent crimes have been reported, a decrease of 10 percent compared with 2012.

» Property crimes: The rate of property crimes decreased significantly in July. Cases of vehicle theft, however, are still slightly up in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012.  Year to date, 1,625 property crimes have been reported, a decrease of 13 percent compared with 2012.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents is nearly even with the previous month — 22 for July compared with 21 for June. Most gang incidents were cases of graffiti vandalism.

 — Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

