Santa Barbara Police Department Gets Traffic Education and Enforcement Grant

The Santa Barbara Police Department has been awarded a $330,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a year-long enforcement and public awareness program.

The traffic safety program is intended to educate the public on safe roadway habits and deter people from violating traffic laws or practicing other unsafe behaviors that lead to injuries and fatalities.

The OTS grant will fund a variety of education and enforcement activities for the 2019 federal fiscal year, Oct. 1, 2018-Sept. 30, 2019):

» DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols to take suspected alcohol/drug-impaired drivers, and those unlicensed or with a revoked/suspended license, off the road.

» Traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members focusing on distracted, impaired and teen driving, and bicycle/pedestrian safety.

» Patrols at intersections with increased incidents of pedestrian and bike collisions.

» Speeding, red light and stop- ign enforcement.

» Checking for seat belt compliance.

» Compilation of DUI Hot Sheets identifying repeat DUI offenders.

» Specialized DUI and drugged driving training to identify and apprehend suspected impaired drivers.

» Warrant service operations targeting multiple DUI offenders.

» Motorcycle safety operations in areas with high rider volume and where higher rate of motorcycle crashes occur.

In 2016, 3,623 people were killed in crashes across the state, a 7 percent increase from 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Particularly alarming is the rise in pedestrian deaths, with 867 pedestrians killed on California roadways in 2016, a nearly 33 percent increase from 2012.

With the growing dangers of distracting technologies, such as mobile phones, and drug-impaired driving, this grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these dangerous and illegal behaviors.

“Almost all crashes are preventable,” said Rhonda Craft, OTS director. “Education and enforcement go hand in hand helping change behaviors that cause devastating crashes.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.