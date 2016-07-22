Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Department Installs New Drug Disposal Box

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | July 22, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is introducing a new drug disposal box located in the Police Department lobby at 215 E. Figueroa St.

This drug disposal box will provide City of Santa Barbara residents with the ability to safely and anonymously dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Following SBPD’s regular participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back events, the installation of a permanent drug disposal box in the Police Department lobby addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s permanent drug disposal box is located in the department’s lobby at 215 E. Figueroa St. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Police Department’s permanent drug disposal box is located in the department’s lobby at 215 E. Figueroa St. (SBPD photo)

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medications — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards. 

The SBPD drug disposal box may be used by residents to discard pills or medicated patches (no liquids, needles, sharps or other medical waste). 

Click the following links for information regarding the disposal of liquid medications, needles or sharps.

Sgt. Riley Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 