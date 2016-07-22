Santa Barbara Police Department Installs New Drug Disposal Box

The Santa Barbara Police Department is introducing a new drug disposal box located in the Police Department lobby at 215 E. Figueroa St.

This drug disposal box will provide City of Santa Barbara residents with the ability to safely and anonymously dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Following SBPD’s regular participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back events, the installation of a permanent drug disposal box in the Police Department lobby addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medications — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

The SBPD drug disposal box may be used by residents to discard pills or medicated patches (no liquids, needles, sharps or other medical waste).

Click the following links for information regarding the disposal of liquid medications, needles or sharps.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.