Santa Barbara Police Department Investigating Vandalism at City Parking Lot

The Santa Barbara Police Department has released surveillance photos of a person wanted for questioning in connection with a felony vandalism.

The police department is not releasing much information other than the incident occurred in a city parking lot in June.

"At this time we cannot release any other information due to the investigation, but if we can we will release more in the future," Sgt. Joshua Morton told Noozhawk.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Claytor at the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2340 or [email protected]

Anonymous information can be made by calling the crime hotline at 805.897.2386.

