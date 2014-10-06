Santa Barbara Police Department Lobby to Be Closed Wednesday Morning

The Santa Barbara Police Department lobby will be closed to the public Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon to enable SBPD personnel to attend funeral services for a valued friend and co-worker who recently passed away.

The brief lobby closure will affect those seeking to do routine business with records, parking, permits, fingerprinting, investigations and patrol; 9-1-1 service will continue and police response to emergencies will not be impacted.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate the public’s understanding while we grieve the loss of a member of our SBPD family.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.