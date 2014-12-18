Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Department Receives Grant for Special Traffic Enforcement and Crash Prevention

By Sgt. Mike McGrew for the Santa Barbara Police Department | December 18, 2014 | 7:54 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has been awarded a $213,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a yearlong program of special enforcements and public awareness efforts to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries.

The Police Department will use the funding as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to keep roadways safe and improve the quality of life through both enforcement and education.

“Our department is proud of the relationship we have with the California Office of Traffic Safety, and these funds will help us to curtail traffic deaths and/or injuries attributed to the most frequent types of traffic violations in the City of Santa Barbara. These funds will also enhance our agency’s DUI enforcement efforts.” SBPD Assistant Patrol Commander Brent Mandrell said.

After falling dramatically between 2006 and 2010, the number of people killed and injured in traffic collisions saw slight increases in 2011 and 2012. Particularly worrisome are recent increases in pedestrian and motorcycle fatalities and the dangers of distracting technologies. This grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these and other devastating problems such as drunk and drugged driving and speeding.

“California’s roadways are still among the safest in the nation,” OTS Director Rhonda Craft said. “But to meet future mobility, safety, and sustainability objectives, we must create safer roadways for all users. The Santa Barbara Police Department will be using these and other resources to reach the vision we all share — Toward zero deaths, every 1 counts.”

Activities that the grant will fund include:

» Bike pedestrian and other educational presentations
» DUI checkpoints
» DUI saturation patrols
» Motorcycle safety enforcement
» Distracted driving enforcement
» Enforcement of common vehicle code violations that cause traffic collisions
» Warrant service operations targeting multiple DUI offenders
» Compilation of DUI “Hot Sheets,” identifying worst-of-the-worst DUI offenders
» Specialized DUI and drugged driving training such as Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Evaluator
» Court “sting” operations to cite individuals driving from DUI court after ignoring their license suspension or revocation
» Stakeout operations to observe the “worst-of-the-worst” repeat DUI offender probationers with suspended or revoked driver licenses

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Mike McGrew represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
