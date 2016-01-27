Santa Barbara Police Department Struggles With Injuries, Low Staffing

The Santa Barbara Police Department has 17 officers out on injured or medical leave, about double the number of officers who are usually out at any given time.

The high injury rate comes at a time when the department is struggling to fill vacant positions and has no one assigned to the monitor downtown nightlife.

"We currently have challenges with recruitment, but also we are having this double whammy with our injured," Lt. Bill Marazita said. "Our injured list is quite high."

Police Chief Cam Sanchez and a team of officers gave a report to the City Council this week about the status of the city's police resources.

Santa Barbara's high cost of living coupled with low morale in the department have contributed to a diminished police force, officials have said. In the past year, the city has lost eight officers to other departments to Newport Beach, Tustin, UCSB and Los Gatos.

The police department has about 143 paid positions, but only 130 of those spots are filled. The city is expecting another seven vacancies from retirements in the next seven months.

Capt. Todd Stoney said the city hopes to hire 14 people by June. Once the officers are hired, Chief Sanchez said the priorities are clear.

"We really need to get people answering calls for service for our community," Sanchez said.

"Downtown is a priority, Milpas (Street) is a priority, the beach, the hotels. We're chasing the radio. We're not letting go. We're not slowing down."

The department plans to increase its advertising. Already it has purchased advertisements on local television, movie theaters and Peace Officers Research Association of California magazine.

It is also recruiting through the military and a poster campaign at UCSB. The city also plans hire a marketing firm to update its social medial channels.

Stoney, who grew up in Santa Barbara, wants to attract people from the area.

"We are really trying to focus our hiring on local people," Stoney said.

Despite the low staffing number, the department said violent crimes, including homicides, are way down.

The city doesn't face the same problems as Santa Maria, which has seen six homicides in the last month in Santa Maria, and 20 in the last 13 months.

"They have a much more well-established generational gangster, which means grandpa was a gangster, dad was a gangster, I am a gangster," said Deputy Chief Frank Mannix.

"They tend to see more of that type of activity in Santa Maria than we see in Santa Barbara."

Mannix said gang members know that "You can't get away with murder in Santa Barbara."

The meeting served as Sanchez's last since he will retire next month.

He said he and his family will remain in Santa Barbara because, "Where else are you going to go that's better than Santa Barbara?"

Sanchez seemed to fight back tears when speaking.

"When I was 10 years old I sat in a police car for the first time, front seat, and when I was 10 years old I decided this is what I want to do," Sanchez said.

"And when you get to do your dream job and end with a great city like this and great bosses, I am very appreciative. I am very blessed. I am going to miss everybody."

