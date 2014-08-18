Santa Barbara Police Department Taking Applications for Next Citizens Academy

The Santa Barbara Police Department is now taking applications for the next Citizens Academy, which will begin on Sept. 3.

This will be a bilingual academy, taught in both English and Spanish languages.

The Citizens Academy is a great way to learn about the Santa Barbara Police Department, police work and our community. During the eight-week program participants will be exposed to police training, investigative techniques and technology. They will also have the opportunity to ride along with officers on patrol.

Classes will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. until Oct. 22, at a location still to be determined. This program is very popular and class size is limited. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and there is no cost to participate.

For more information, please contact Officer Jon Reyes at 805.897.3748 or [email protected]. Applications can be downloaded by clicking here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.