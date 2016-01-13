Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Police Department to Conduct DUI Checkpoint Thursday, Jan. 14

By Sgt. Mike Brown for the Santa Barbara Police Department | January 13, 2016 | 7:35 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting a DUI and drivers license checkpoint in the City of Santa Barbara between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Jan. 14, 2016. 

The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes.

Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

In California, this deadly crime led to 867 deaths and over 23,000 serious injuries in 2013 because someone failed to designate a sober driver. 

Nationally, the latest data shows nearly 10,000 were killed by an impaired driver.

“Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions have claimed 8 lives and resulted in 88 injury crashes harming 109 of our friends and neighbors,” said Sgt. Mike Brown.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing delaying motorists only momentarily. 

When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes. 

Drugs which may impair driving include both illegal narcotics and many prescription drugs, marijuana and even some over-the-counter medications.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.

Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000 and the embarrassment when friends and family find out.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Santa Barbara Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to report drunk drivers — Call 911.

Sgt. Mike Brown represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
