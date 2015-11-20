Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Police Department Unveils Fitness Center for Police Employees

By Riley L. Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | November 20, 2015 | 8:08 a.m.

The men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department are proud to announce the creation of a new fitness center at the police station, made possible through the support of the Mayor and City Council and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation.

In November 2014, when the City of Santa Barbara moved the Police & Fire Combined Communications Center from the basement of the police station to offices located at the Granada Garage, Police Department staff elected to remodel the vacant space for use as a new fitness center for department employees.  

Unfortunately, the existing fitness equipment at the police station was over twenty years old and in bad condition. To furnish the new facility the Mayor and City Council authorized the use of $46,000 of police asset forfeiture funds to purchase aerobic training equipment and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation generously donated $20,532 for the purchase of weight training equipment.

The new fitness center is now equipped with a Smith machine, a bench press and squat rack, several multifunctional weight machines, dumbbell and kettlebell training weights, treadmills, elliptical ascent trainers, a stationary cycle and a rowing machine.  

It is now open for use by police employees. This well-equipped fitness facility will help increase the physical and mental wellbeing of Police Department employees and will further the goals of the city’s Wellness Program, which include physical activity, stress management, healthy eating, disease management and tobacco use cessation.

— Riley L. Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

