Santa Barbara Police Department Unveils New Facebook Page

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites you to “like” us on Facebook.
On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department activated its official agency Facebook page. See it by clicking here.
A powerful information sharing and community relations tool, Facebook will augment the department’s presence on social media, which started in 2012 with participation in the sites Nixle and Nextdoor.
Please log on and take a look; and don’t forget to hit the “like” tab!
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.