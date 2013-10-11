Santa Barbara Police Department Welcomes New Officers

The men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department are pleased to announce the addition of five new officers to the SBPD family.

Officers Sara Baca, Bryce Ford, Katrina Freeman, Justin Hesketh and Nicholas Molina recently graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center following a rigorous 23-week academy experience.

They will begin working at SBPD on Monday.

Officer Baca possesses a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and fitness from California State University-Long Beach.

Officer Ford studied criminal justice at Santa Barbara City College and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the son of local resident and former Santa Barbara High School and NBA basketball player Don Ford. Officer Ford received the Police Academy’s Outstanding Personal Traits Award.

Officer Freeman possesses a bachelor of science degree in animal science from UC Davis.

Officer Hesketh is a former Santa Barbara Police Department parking enforcement officer.

Officer Molina possesses a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from CSU Channel Islands. He received the Police Academy’s Outstanding Physical Fitness Award.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.