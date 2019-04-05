Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Police Department Working to Curb Distracted Driving

By Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department | April 5, 2019 | 3:37 p.m.

On Monday, April 8, officers will focus their efforts on drivers who are talking, texting, using an app or any other action on their phone that is not hands-free and violates California’s cell phone law. A violation is subject to a $162 fine for the first offense, and at least $285 for a second offense.

Distracted driving comes in many forms, but cell phones remain the top distraction. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 3,450 people were killed in 2016 due to distracted drivers.

A 2018 observational survey by Fresno State University and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) found nearly 5 percent of California drivers were using their phone illegally behind the wheel, either by talking on or using their phone without a hands-free device.

It is natural instinct these days to answer the phone or read a text, but the focus for drivers should be on the road. Other distractions include eating, grooming, talking to passengers, using GPS, adjusting the radio, taking off a jacket, or reaching for an object on the floor.

If you have an important phone call or need to reprogram your navigation system, pull over to a safe parking place. To resist the urge of using your phone, either silence it or put it somewhere you can’t reach.

Funding for this distracted driving-enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the NHTS.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

