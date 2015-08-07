Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Follow Blood Trail to Find Stabbing Victim in Homeless Camp

Man is in stable condition and authorities respond to Lower State Street to investigate, clean up crime scenes in time for Fiesta parade

Santa Barbara police, fire and public works responded to the 400 block of State Street after a blood trail was reported Friday morning. A man with multiple stab wounds was found nearby and transported to the hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
(Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 7, 2015 | 9:49 a.m.

A Santa Barbara police officer was flagged down Friday morning when a passerby saw blood on the 400 block of State Street, and police followed the blood trail for two blocks, over the freeway and into a homeless camp, where they found a man with multiple stab wounds, Lt. Brent Mandrell said. 

The victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is in stable condition, he said.

Since the man was uncooperative with police, investigators aren't sure what happened, or when. Police were alerted to the blood a little before 8 a.m. 

Two blocks of Lower State Street were wrapped in caution tape, including parts of City Parking Lot 12 on Gutierrez and State streets.

The sidewalks are lined with chairs and blankets for the Old Spanish Days Historical Parade and behind them on the red-tiled sidewalk, blood drops are splattered along the entire western side of the 400 block of State Street, as well as in the bike lane. 

Police taped off areas of Lower State Street as crime scenes after a reported stabbing Friday morning. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Police assigned extra crime scene investigators and detectives to the scene early so the crime scenes could be processed, cleaned up and opened in time for the noon parade, Mandrell said. 

Investigators were finished with the multiple crime scenes by 9:30 a.m. and the Public Works Department handled clean-up, he said. 

The entire west side of the 400 block of State Street was taped off Friday morning as crime scene investigators studied the area. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

