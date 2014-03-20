Santa Barbara Police Hosting Coffee with a Cop on City’s North End

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites you to have Coffee with a Cop from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 26 at The Daily Grind, 2912 De la Vina St.

Please join us for the next in a continuing series of informal community meetings that take place at different venues throughout the city. There will be no agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara police officer about anything that may concern you.

Our last event on the Eastside brought residents, community leaders and representatives from the Police Department together to discuss quality of life issues and to exchange ideas. This time we’ll be on the north end.

Please contact the Beat Coordinator Unit with any questions at 805.897.2407.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.