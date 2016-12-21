Santa Barbara Police Identify Homeless Man Who Died in Culvert Fire

Candelario Martinez Ceja, 39, died of smoke inhalation, and also suffered serious burns in Dec. 5 blaze

Santa Barbara police have released the name of a homeless man who died earlier this month in a fire that broke out in a drainage culvert under Highway 101 on the city’s Lower Eastside.

Firefighters discovered the body of Candelario Martinez Ceja, 39, early on Dec. 5 after extinguishing the blaze near the freeway and Salinas Street, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Ceja died of smoke inhalation, and also suffered serious burns, Harwood said.

He added that Ceja was homeless in Santa Barbara at the time of his death, and previously lived in the Long Beach area.

"Our assumption is it was a warming fire or cooking fire that got out of hand, but that has not been established conclusively," Harwood said.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 5 after smoke was reported billowing from vents along the northbound freeway, about a quarter-mile west of the Salinas Street onramp.

The site is along a freeway sound wall about 200 yards east of Milpas Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a 4-foot-high drainage pipe, authorities said.

Ceja's body was found about 100 feet inside the concrete culvert, which has a black PVC lining and serves a development on the north side of the freeway.

