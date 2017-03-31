Police Release Name of Man Who Died During Santa Barbara Harbor Rescue Attempt

Crescencio Ramos Ramirez, 33, of Santa Barbara went into the water to help a 9-year-old girl in distress

The Santa Barbara Police Department has released the name of the man who died Thursday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Harbor while trying to rescue a young girl who was in distress.

The apparent drowning victim was Crescencio Ramos Ramirez, 33, of Santa Barbara, according to Sgt. Joshua Morton.

Emergency personnel were called out to the harbor at about 5:15 p.m., and found Ramos on the sand spit at the end of the harbor breakwater.

A harbor patrol officer and bystanders were performing CPR.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that Ramirez, who was with a group of family members, had gone to the aid of a 9-year-old girl who was struggling in the water.

Two Santa Barbara City College students rescued the girl, while a surfer pulled the man to shore.

Ramirez was declared dead at the scene, Morton said.

Ramirez's body was turned over to Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office, Morton said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department was investigating the death, and an autopsy was pending.

A GoFundMe account with a goal of $15,000 has been set up for Ramirez's survivors, and for paying to return his remains to his native Mexico.

He left behind two sons — Angel, 6, and Bryan, 3.

Ramirez was an employee of the Bacara Resort and Spa and the Belmond El Encanto hotel, according to the GoFundMe page.

Anne Elcon, director of marketing and communications at Bacara, described Ramirez as "a wonderful man" who was "very beloved."

