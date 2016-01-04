Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bank Robbery at Teachers Federal Credit Union

Advice

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon robbery of a federal credit union located near Bishop Diego High School.

Lt. Kenneth Kushner said officers responded at 1:12 p.m. to a report of a robbery at the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union in the 3900 block of La Colina Road.

No weapon was seen, but a suspect, described as a white male of tall and thin build, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kushner said.

Police weren’t releasing how much the suspect stole or whether he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

“There are leads,” Kushner said. “We’re actively working on it.”

