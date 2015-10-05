Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Police Say Dead Man Found in Creek Bed Was Homeless

County Public Works Flood Control crews found the 60-year-old man's body Monday morning and police don't suspect foul play

A man was found dead in a Santa Barbara creek bed Monday morning, apparently of natural causes.
A man was found dead in a Santa Barbara creek bed Monday morning, apparently of natural causes.  (Ryan Cullom photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 5, 2015 | 11:55 a.m.

Santa Barbara police believe a man whose body was found Monday morning in a creek bed at State Street and Alamar Avenue died of natural causes.

Police and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department were called to the 2700 block of State Street at about 10:45 a.m. when crews for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Flood Control discovered the body of a deceased male in Mission Creek beneath the street, police Sgt. Mike McGrew said.

“We don’t really know much else,” McGrew told Noozhawk. “We have to rule out any suspicious circumstances.”

By afternoon, Sgt. Riley Harwood said the 60-year-old victim was known by police as a local homeless man.

He said the victim's name wouldn't be released until the Corner's Office has completed its investigation and contacted next of kin. 

Santa Barbara Police were investigating what caused the death of a man found Monday morning in a creek off State Street. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Police were investigating what caused the death of a man found Monday morning in a creek off State Street. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Police investigators were on the scene near the intersection, which remained open with a nearby bus station and the creek cordoned off with yellow police tape.

McGrew said the bus stop serving downtown Santa Barbara would remain closed until the investigation was complete and the Coroner’s Office was called. The stop serves Lines 5 &11 for the Metropolitan Transit District.

The scene was cleared and bus stop reopened by 2 p.m., police said.

Check back with Noozhawk for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara police investigate after a man’s body was found Monday morning in a creek bed off State Street. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police investigate after a man’s body was found Monday morning in a creek bed off State Street.        (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 