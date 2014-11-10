Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:34 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Downgrade Suspected Downtown Robbery to Suspicious Circumstance

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 10, 2014 | 3:03 p.m.

What was initially thought to have been a robbery at a downtown Santa Barbara bank Monday afternoon was reclassified by police as a suspicious circumstance.

Santa Barbara police received a call from employees at 1:26 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 1302 State St., and officers initially thought a robbery may have taken place, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

"The person entered the bank, possibly to conduct legitimate business, but due to mental illness, his subsequent behavior and communications raised concern among employees," Harwood said. "There were some unusual and concerning behaviors that prompted employees to call the police. Upon further investigation, this does not appear to be the typical bank robbery."

Police still will work to track the man down, but the response will be consistent with that of someone causing a disturbance, not searching for someone who had just committed a robbery. 

