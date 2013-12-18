Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:22 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Investigating Downtown Stabbing

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 18, 2013 | 5:58 p.m.

Santa Barbara police are investigating a downtown stabbing that allegedly involved multiple attackers and sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday night for treatment of his injuries.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old Isla Vista resident, who was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to his torso and was later released.

Harwood said an investigation revealed that the victim had been walking on the sidewalk in the first block of West Figueroa Street about 10:40 p.m. when he was attacked by multiple assailants. 

The victim said he exchanged punches and grappled with the suspects until they fled the scene, at which time the victim realized he had been stabbed. 

Harwood said the victim walked to a relative’s residence nearby and was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not yet determined if this incident is gang related, according to Harwood.

No other details were being released since the investigation is ongoing.

