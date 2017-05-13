Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Investigating After Body Found in Mission Creek

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 13, 2017

Santa Barbara police were investigating Saturday after a man’s body was found in Mission Creek near Highway 101.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the creek in the area of the Arrellaga Street bridge a half-block east of the freeway.

The victim was lying on his back in the cement channel, and appeared fully clothed, wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.

The body showed no external signs of trauma, according to Sgt. Andrew Hill, who added that foul play was not initially suspected.

Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel were dispatched the the scene, Lt. Mary Arroyo said.

It’s possible the dead man was a transient, Hill said, but a positive identification had not yet been determined.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

