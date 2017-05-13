Santa Barbara Police Investigating After Body Found in Mission Creek

Dead man found lying in cement channel near Arrellaga Street bridge off Highway 101

Santa Barbara police were investigating Saturday after a man’s body was found in Mission Creek near Highway 101.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the creek in the area of the Arrellaga Street bridge a half-block east of the freeway.

The victim was lying on his back in the cement channel, and appeared fully clothed, wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.

The body showed no external signs of trauma, according to Sgt. Andrew Hill, who added that foul play was not initially suspected.

Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel were dispatched the the scene, Lt. Mary Arroyo said.

It’s possible the dead man was a transient, Hill said, but a positive identification had not yet been determined.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— This article includes reports from Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland at the scene. Executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at [email protected], and Holland can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.