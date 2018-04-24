Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Investigating Downtown Homicide

The victim, a 57-year-old homeless man, was stabbed to death, according to police

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 19, 2013 | 11:42 a.m.

Santa Barbara police are investigating a homicide after a homeless man was found fatally injured late Tuesday night in a downtown parking lot.

Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of a fight in a parking area behind a church in the 900 block Santa Barbara Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

They found the victim, a 57-year-old homeless man, suffering life-threatening stab wounds, Harwood said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:33 p.m.

No arrests have been made, Harwood said.

The name of the victim was not released as the investigation is ongoing, Harwood said.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Detective Charlie Katsapis at 805.897.2344 or [email protected], or to call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

