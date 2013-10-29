Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Investigating Downtown Stabbing

Victim with multiple stab wounds is found in the 800 block of Bath Street

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 29, 2013

Santa Barbara police were investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Santa Barbara.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to the 800 block of Bath Street, where they found a 31-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

"Investigation revealed that moments earlier, the wounded victim had appeared at the front door of the residence where he was found and requested that the occupants call the police," Harwood said, adding that he could not reveal whether the stabbing occurred on the street or inside a residence.

The victim has no apparent gang affiliation, Harwood said, but investigators have not yet determined if this incident is gang-related.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Harwood said.

As of midday Wednesday, no suspects were in custody, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

