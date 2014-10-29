Santa Barbara Police Investigating Apparent Homicide

A woman was found dead and a man was arrested early Wednesday in a homicide stemming from a domestic dispute, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:40 a.m. to an apartment in the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street, where a neighbor reported a disturbance coming from a nearby apartment, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

They found a 39-year-old woman who was dead, and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder, Harwood said.

Names of the victim and the suspect were not released, and Harwood said he could not comment on the woman's manner of death.

The couple were not married, but have a 2-year-old child together, Harwood said, adding that the girl was unharmed and was placed in the custody of Child Welfare Services.

Harwood noted that there had been a history of police calls to the Los Olivos Street address, but said he could not elaborate.

The suspect was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, Harwood said.

