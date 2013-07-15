Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Investigating Mesa Stabbing

The 18-year-old injured victim is found walking in a shopping center parking lot

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 15, 2013

Santa Barbara police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing that occurred on the Mesa early Monday.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, a stabbing, that had just occurred near Camino Calma, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

When they arrived, “they located an 18-year-old man walking in the parking lot of the Mesa Shopping Center on 1900 Cliff Drive suffering from a single non-life-threatening stab wound,” Harwood said.

The victim, a Santa Barbara resident, was transported by paramedics to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, and Harwood said he did not know the man’s condition as of noon Monday.

Investigators have not yet determined if this incident is gang-related, Harwood said, and no other details were being released while the investigation was ongoing.

