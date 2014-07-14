Santa Barbara Police Investigating Two Gang-Related Stabbings

Santa Barbara police are investigating two gang-related stabbings reported last week and are asking the public for information.

Last Thursday, officers responded to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room at 10:49 p.m. on a report of a stabbing victim who had walked in for treatment, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

A 31-year-old man had suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and an extremity.

About an hour later, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Ortega Street on a call of assault with a deadly weapon that had just occurred, Harwood said.

At the scene, a 26-year-old man had approached the reporting party, said he had been stabbed and requested assistance in seeking medical attention.

This victim was transported by paramedics to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room for treatment. He was examined and found to have multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Harwood said both victims are affiliated with a Santa Barbara-area gang, were uncooperative with police and are expected to survive.

Investigators have not determined if these stabbings are connected, crime scenes have not been located and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte at 805.897.2339 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

