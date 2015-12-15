Santa Barbara Police Investigating ‘Unusual’ Death in City Parking Lot

Advice

Victim, a 27-year-old Santa Barbara man, was struck by a vehicle in lot on 500 block of Anacapa Street

A man was found dead early Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in a downtown Santa Barbara parking lot under “unusual circumstances,” according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The body was discovered at about 12:20 a.m., lying in front of a white pickup truck in city Lot 11 in the 500 block of Anacapa Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The discovery reportedly was made by a street sweeper cleaning up the lot.

“We are still investigating the cause and circumstances of collision,” Harwood said. “We have not determined if it was an accident or an intentional act.”

The victim was a 27-year-old Santa Barbara man, Harwood said.

His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Harwood said the death remained under investigation, and he could not divulge many details.

“It appears to be a person killed by a vehicle in that parking lot,” he said. “We have not established who was in control of the truck…There appear to be some unusual circumstances.”

Police were seeking witnesses and video to assist in the investigation.

