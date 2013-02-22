Santa Barbara Police Investigating Westside Stabbing

Officers responding to a report of a robbery on Santa Barbara’s Westside on Friday found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West Arrellaga Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

The victim was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, Harwood said.

Officers were moving in and out of Arrellaga Gardens apartment complex, questioning neighbors Friday morning, but no arrests had been made in the case.

Investigators were “still sorting out the details,” Harwood said, adding that the attack does not appear to be gang-related.

Check back for updates to this story.

