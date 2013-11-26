Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Issue 70 Citations During Crosswalk Patrols

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | November 26, 2013 | 7:36 p.m.

Due to concern for the safety of pedestrians, on Tuesday the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Traffic Unit conducted pedestrian crosswalk directed patrols at multiple locations within the city.

This enforcement effort stemmed from citizen complaints of vehicles speeding and not yielding to pedestrians while in a crosswalk, in violation of sections 22350 and 21590 of the California Vehicle Code.

A total of seventy citations were issued. Sixty-seven were for violation of 21590 VC, failure to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and three were for violation of 23123 VC, prohibited use of a cell phone. Three of those stopped were also found to be unlicensed drivers; they were additionally cited for that offense and had their vehicles impounded.

Enforcement activities took place at the following intersections with the subsequent results:

» State Street and Calle Palo Colorado — 42 cites

» De la Vina Street and Arden Road — 7 cites

» De la Vina Street and Calle Laureles — 4 cites

» De la Vina Street and Samarkand Drive — 1 cite

» De la Vina Street and Los Olivos Street — 14 cites

» Milpas Street and Yanonali Street — 2 cites

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

