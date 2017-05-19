Santa Barbara Police, Kiwanis Club Recognize Extra Step Award Winners

Each year the Santa Barbara Police Department has its officers submit nominations for Extra Step Awards.

These awards are presented to citizens who display acts of civic heroism and devotion to their community. These acts include saving lives and aiding fellow citizens and police officers in the performance of their duties.

The awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara, which hosts a luncheon for the recipients where they are presented with a meritorious citation.

The luncheon was held at the Mesa Café at 1972 Cliff Dr. on Wednesday and the following citizens received the 2017 Kiwanis & Santa Barbara Police Department’s Extra Step Award.

Leonard Stelck and Adam Brenan

Stelck and Brenan, employees of Mountain Air Sports, observed a wanted criminal fleeing from police. Stelck and Brenan tripped and wrestled the suspect to the ground and held him until officers arrived to take the suspect into custody. They were nominated by Officer Andre Miller.

David Jackson

Jackson was walking down the street in the 500 block of State Street when he saw two officers fighting with a wanted subject who was trying to escape. Jackson could see the officers were struggling and stepped in to help. He helped hold the subject down while officers placed the fighting subject into custody. They were nominated by Officers Bryn Bruce and Justin Hesketh.

Aden Capps and Kelly Brewer

Capps and Brewer were surfing when an 11-year-old girl yelled for help for her 8-year-old sister who appeared to be drowning. Capps and Brewer went to aid in the rescue. Two other adults had gotten the 8-year-old girl out but Capps saw another person face down in the water. Capps swam out about 50 yards and retrieved the body while Kelly retrieved a surfboard to assist Capps in the rescue. Capps brought the body out of the water and CPR was given. Ultimately, the man succumbed to drowning.