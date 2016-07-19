Santa Barbara Police Locate Missing UCSB Professor

Angela Karmis was reported missing by friends Friday night after last being seen in Santa Barbara

A UC Santa Barbara adjunct professor and KCSB DJ who was reported missing Sunday night was found safe outside of Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to SBPD spokesman Riley Harwood, Angela Karmis, 32, was last seen on the 1500 block of West Valerio Street in Santa Barbara at 8:45 p.m. wearing a white- and blue-striped dress with tan sandals.

According to Harwood, her destination was the area of San Andres and Micheltorena streets.

Harwood said that detectives had spoken to her over the phone Wednesday morning, and a Facebook page dedicated to finding her announced she was in a Pasadena hospital.

Another Facebook page described Karmis is a UCSB adjunct professor, KCSB DJ, member of the LGBTQ community and community volunteer who received her Ph.D. in physics from the university. The group behind the page organized a search party Tuesday evening.

UCSB’s College of Creative Studies lists Karmis as a faculty member.

Harwood said that she was confirmed safe and had not been the victim of a crime.

