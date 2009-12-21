Santa Barbara Police Log: Man Arrested for Assaulting Officer at Nightclub

Santa Barbara police officers again stayed busy over the weekend on a variety of incidents, including assaults, disturbances, vandalism and a stolen vehicle.

» At 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were in front of La Rumba nightclub at 3435 State St. They saw the doormen escort several men outside for causing a disturbance inside the club. One man, Lidio Esteban Oliva Montes, 26, assaulted a doorman by throwing elbows. As the officers made contact, Montes assaulted one of them by throwing more elbows. The officers arrested Montes for battery on an officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

» At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, officers conducted a walk-through premise check at Pershing Park, 23 Castillo St. The officers were increasing their presence because of a disturbance reported earlier in the day. Among a group gathered in the park were three men on parole. All three had been drinking, which was in direct violation of their parole terms. Arrested for parole violation were Larry Phillip Hernandez, 45, Paul Reuben Martinez, 44, and Robert Raseta, 47.

» At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, officers were on foot behind the Wildcat Lounge nightclub, 15 W. Ortega St. As they approached a group, the saw Aleksey Antonov, 22, commit a sexual battery against a woman. It turned out that Antonov’s friends had been taunting the woman’s boyfriend just before the sexual battery. Antonov was booked at the county jail.

» At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer responded to call of a fire adjacent to the apartment building at 617 Garden St. Residents, awakened to the smell of smoke, found a homeless man named Curtis Thurmond Hill, 44, tucked in a planter next to a wooden fence, passed out on a homemade bed of cardboard and blankets. Next to Hill was a burning sleeping bag, fully ablaze. One resident called 9-1-1 and a second tried to wake up Hill and get him to safety. It was difficult to wake Hill because of his apparent intoxication.

Once Hill was a safe distance from the fire, a third citizen doused the flames with a fire extinguisher. The fire department arrived to ensure all was safe. Hill woke up angry and threatening; he cursed at and pushed around his rescuers. He told police he accidentally started the fire with a cigarette, but believed he had put it out before falling asleep. Hill said he drank a half-bottle of vodka just before falling asleep. He was arrested for battery, illegal lodging and a warrant stemming from a charge of possession of open container of alcohol.

» At 10:10 p.m. Sunday, residents living in the 200 block of Oceano heard loud voices in the street: One man was telling others not to break into any more cars because it was too noisy. A male resident went outside and stood in the shadows to investigate. He saw a man on the West Campus area of SBCC hurl a piece of asphalt at a classroom window and smash it. As the suspect ran back to Oceano, the male resident tackled him and held him for police. He has been identified as Jordan Lee Ekola, 18, who also lives in an apartment in the 200 block of Oceano. Ekola was booked for a felony count of vandalism. SBCC West Campus classroom windows have been vandalized three times in recent weeks.

» At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer noticed two suspicious people in a Chevy pickup truck. He followed the vehicle into a dead-end parking lot in the 1700 block of State Street. A check on the license plate revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Woodland. Aided by other officers, he checked on the now unoccupied stolen truck. Parked next to it was a motor home. Officers knocked at the door and, after one hour’s hesitation, the occupants came out. One of them, Heather Michelle Pike, 27, was listed as the suspect in the original vehicle theft case. In her possession were stolen credit cards belonging to the vehicle owner. She was arrested for auto theft and possession of stolen property. The other subject, a 43-year-old man, was released.

— Lt. Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department.