Santa Barbara Police Make ‘High Risk’ Arrest at Shoreline Park

Officers and armored vehicle respond to report of a man who was possibly armed and suicidal

Santa Barbara police made a high-risk arrest Sunday after responding to a report of a man — possibly suicidal and armed with a gun — in a vehicle at Shoreline Park.

Numerous officers and the department’s armored Bearcat vehicle were dispatched to upper Shoreline Park shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to police Sgt. Todd Johnson.

The call had come in through the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department that the man, identified as Jeremiah Freeman of Santa Barbara, was in a vehicle at the park and might be armed, Johnson said.

“We brought the Bearcat in to keep things safer,” Johnson said, noting that the armored vehicle allowed officers to get close to Freeman’s vehicle to talk to him.

Freeman eventually was coaxed out of the Lincoln Navigator and arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, Johnson said.

Freeman apparently was upset about being arrested the previous night on an alcohol-related charge, Johnson said, adding that no weapon was found in the vehicle and he was not believed to be suicidal.

During the incident, Shoreline Drive was blocked off and people were told to leave the park.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.