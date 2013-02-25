Police Nab Suspected Car Burglar After Chase

A man suspected of breaking into several cars on the city’s Westside couldn’t out run the long arm — and swift legs — of the law early Monday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Eduardo Lazaro Murillo, 20, of Santa Barbara was arrested on a variety of charges after a citizen reported suspicious activity in the vicinity of San Andres and Pedrogosa streets, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers Eric Rosenberg, Brian Sathre, Bryn Bruce, and Kody Cardana responded to the scene at about 12:30 a.m., Harwood said.

“Upon arrival, Officer Cardana was flagged down by the reporting party, who indicated that Murillo was hiding behind a nearby parked car,” Harwood said. “When Officer Cardana attempted to contact Murillo, he fled on foot, first westbound and then eastbound on 700 West Pedregosa Street.”

Murillo tripped and fell to the ground at the intersection of San Andres and Pedregosa, and was taken into custody, Harwood said.

Murillo was found to be in possession of a meth pipe and a usable quantity of methamphetamine, Harwood said, as well as a gym bag that contained several items the officers believed were stolen.

“He admitted that he had stolen the items in his possession from parked cars,” Harwood said. “The reporting party effected a citizen’s arrest of Murillo for the crimes of prowling and vehicle tampering, which was necessary as these were misdemeanor offenses that did not occur in the presence of the responding officers.”

Murillo also was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors, Harwood said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with a bail set at $25,000.

