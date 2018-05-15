Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Ceremony Remembers Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Five SBPD officers have died in the line of duty in the department's more-than-100-year history and the city plans to install a memorial statue at the station headquarters

Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow speaks Tuesday during a ceremony to remember law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 15, 2018 | 9:04 p.m.

Members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty were remembered for their commitment and bravery at a memorial service Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara.

About 50 officers along with community members and local officials attended the Santa Barbara Police Department’s ceremony.

“Today we remember and celebrate the lives of all officers across the nation who lost their life pursuing evil and protecting the weak,” Police Chief Lori Luhnow told the crowd in front of the police station on Figueroa Street. “May God bless those we have lost. Let us never forget their sacrifice.”

The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from the Santa Barbara Police chaplain, and other memorial traditions. 

A moment of silence was held for officers who died in the line of duty, and the American flag was flown at half-staff during the tribute. 

“Every day, members of law enforcement keep the community safe and secure,” Luhnow said. “Most return from their shift, but some are called upon and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Five officers have died in the line of duty in the Santa Barbara Police Department’s more-than-100-year history, she said.

A memorial statue will be installed in front of the police station to honor the fallen officers:  

» Detective Thomas Guerry, 28, was shot and killed by a robbery suspect on Jan. 13, 1970. 

» Officer Henry Evans, 32, died when he responded to a vehicle accident on Oct. 22, 1940. 

» Officer Clarence Jensen, 34, died in a vehicle pursuit while riding a motorcycle on Oct. 18, 1932.

» Officer Ronald Wainscott, 27, died in a car accident involving a motorcycle on Jan. 12, 1931.

» Officer Richard Williams, 38, died on Dec. 19, 1921, from injuries sustained months earlier in a horse accident on the Fourth of July. 

Luhnow added that it’s important to recognize the men and women in blue, and their families and friends.

The Santa Barbara Police Department holds a ceremony Tuesday on National Peace Officers Memorial Day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“To the husbands, wives, parents, children, siblings, friends and fellow officers of all those touched by these individual lives — we honor you,” Luhnow said. “There’s no ceremony, speech, tribute or salute to ease the pain, but I’m hopeful today can fill your hearts with the gratitude of the community and nation.” 

Luhnow, a 27-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department before coming to Santa Barbara, spoke of police officers she knew that were killed in the line of duty.

“I have lost six colleagues that I call friends in the line of duty…all members of the San Diego Police Department,” she said. “I, like many, can confirm there’s no greater burden or greater honor than to bear the loss of a colleague, friend or loved one.”

The ceremony was held on National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, about 1,511 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in the past 10 years.

There were 129 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2017, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Santa Barbara Police Department holds a ceremony Tuesday on National Peace Officers Memorial Day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

