After Towering Career in Law Enforcement, SBPD Officer ‘Wojo’ Wojciechoski Moving On

‘WOJO’ WOJCIECHOSKI

Before putting Santa Barbara in his rear-view mirror, popular cop credited with turning Police Activities League into a force for good

Kent Wojciechoski wanted to save the world, which was why he majored in environmental health at Texas Tech University, where he had earned a basketball scholarship as a formidable 6-foot-10 center.

So when the Moorpark native found himself unhappily working for a home health corporation in Ventura in the 1980s — not helping to save said world — he hoped change was imminent.

Not long after, while visiting Santa Barbara for the day, Wojciechoski picked up applications for several municipal departments at City Hall. He took them home, not necessarily intending to fill any out.

On a particularly rough day, after pounding his hands on his desk, one of the forgotten applications floated to the floor: the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“Literally, it was a blink of an eye and I woke up two months later and I was sitting at the police academy,” Wojciechoski told Noozhawk. “I never wanted to be in law enforcement. It was one of the best blessings.”

In the same way, 24 years as an SBPD officer have flown by, and now Wojciechoski, known since childhood as “Wojo,” will retire Thursday at the ripe age of 50.

He would’ve liked to stay on longer, but some heart issues coupled with finding a perfect successor to be executive director of the local Police Activities League (PAL) and beachfront beat coordinator helped solidify his plans to retire, move to Texas with his wife and to think about what’s next.

“Everything happens for a reason” is Wojciechoski’s motto, a guiding principal that led him into his career and what will undoubtedly direct his future in Lubbock, Texas, where one of his two daughters already lives with his two grandchildren.

Santa Barbara is losing a local celebrity in Wojciechoski, who towers over most and even played a year of professional basketball in Europe. When visitors or locals inevitably ask to take a picture with him, he obliges and takes the opportunity to open the line of communication with police.

“I found out law enforcement could be what you make it,” Wojciechoski said. “PAL is my baby. Out of bad comes good.”

A surge of youth violence in the late 1980s compelled police nationwide to begin enforcing curfews around the time Wojciechoski worked a lot of overtime as a single father.

Seeing that the practice wasn’t deterring crime, Wojciechoski approached the police chief and asked to research different proactive options.

The local Police Activities League was born in 1990, with Wojciechoski taking a dozen or so teens to play basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. As founder, Wojciechoski found grant funding to grow the program, adding tutoring and other activities into the mix.

The program he hands over to Officer Brian Kerr this month has its own facility, The Twelve35 Teen Center on Chapala Street, and vans serving 30 to 50 youths a day and more than 600 each year.

Wojciechoski has always connected with youth, he said, partly because his height commands respect but mostly because he provides dependable support for those who might not have mentors at home.

“I’m very structured,” he said. “Everything I do with kids is structured. Out of that, kids thrived. We tend to forget that just because you’re a parent doesn’t mean you’re a parent. Someone has to be in there teaching them, even if it’s only two hours a day.”

Saying goodbye to the young people he’s helped and the good friends he’s made will be the hardest part of leaving Santa Barbara.

Wojciechoski wasn’t planning a retirement party, so his colleagues decided to ambush him with love at a recent Santa Barbara City Council meeting.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez and other officials gave him a standing ovation, and two vans full of PAL teens warmly greeted Wojciechoski outside City Hall.

Wojciechoski said his second career won’t be in law enforcement, but he hopes to go on saving the world in a positive way that’s equally rewarding.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .