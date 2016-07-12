Santa Barbara Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Worker’s Compensation Fraud Case

A Santa Barbara police officer accused of four felonies related to worker’s compensation insurance fraud pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing.

Jacob Finerty, 28, of Hesperia, California, has been a SBPD officer since September 2011 and was placed on unpaid leave in May, according to the department.

Finerty is facing charges related to filing false workers’ compensation claims while on duty at the department, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Details on the claim for an alleged work-related injury have not been disclosed, according to Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling, who is prosecuting the case.

“He requested bail, the court did not set a bail, but released him on his own recognizance, with the conditions that he makes all his court appearances and not commit law violations,” Gemberling said of the June 24 arraignment hearing.

Finerty will appear at a preliminary hearing with his defense attorney Samantha Swanson on Aug. 8 in Department 10 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Finerty was not taken into custody, Gemberling said.

Gemberling said the allegations against Finerty refer to fraudulent written material and fraudulent oral statements.

SBPD started a worker’s compensation fraud investigation on Finerty in 2014 and charges were filed June 6.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.