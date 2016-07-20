Missing Elderly Woman Found After Santa Barbara Police Ask For Public’s Help

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old woman and she was located early Thursday morning.

Madelon Irene Carlisle was last seen at 4 a.m. Wednesday at an assisted living facility on 300 W. Islay St. and found at 5 a.m. Thursday at a hotel on the 3000 block of De la Vina Street, SBPD spokesman Riley Harwood said.

Carlisle was said to suffer from mental illness and possibly dementia.

Police released a description and asked anyone who spotted Carlisle to contact authorities.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .